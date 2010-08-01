|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Immaculate 1996 Yamaha Waveblaster
1996 Yamaha Waveblaster for sale. You can tell by the pictures this thing is stupid clean and only been used a handful of times. Probably cant find a nicer one out there unless its never hit the water. Just look at that gas tank. 4k clean title, will ship if buyer handles shipping, will not crate.
IMG_2705.JPGIMG_2703.JPGIMG_2707.JPGIMG_2711.JPGIMG_2713.JPGIMG_2717.JPGIMG_2718.JPGIMG_2723.JPGIMG_2721.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules