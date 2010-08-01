|
|
1998 GP1200 Price
Have the opportunity to purchase a 98 Yamaha GP1200 with trailer in good condition. The only thing it needs is a carb kit/rebuild. Seller is asking $1500. Is that a fair price? If not, what should I negotiate down to?
Re: 1998 GP1200 Price
I bought a 97 760 last year with a double trailer for $800... and it needed the card rebuilt, which was $550 at a shop... that was for 2 carbs, and your will have 3... so do the math.... besides the carb rebuild the boat was solid and really clean
Re: 1998 GP1200 Price
Holy, I didn't know a carb rebuild would cost so much. So would $1000-1200 be a better range?
Re: 1998 GP1200 Price
Yeah, id place the skis all-up value at around 1500-1800. A single trailer goes for about 200, and a double for 400-600 ish. You could get the rebuild kits for $40/ea and do them yourself if you want (plus flush and fill the gas). You are definitely paying for man-hours if you take it to a shop
PWCToday Guru
Re: 1998 GP1200 Price
Ive rebuilt several GPs. I wouldnt pay over $500 for a non running ski. Trailer maybe 400. They are notorious for melting down from restricted carbs or oil issues. If it doesnt run consider it non running.
