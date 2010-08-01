pxctoday

  1. Today, 07:33 PM #1
    jtoddk98
    Feb 2016
    Tampa
    5

    1998 GP1200 Price

    Have the opportunity to purchase a 98 Yamaha GP1200 with trailer in good condition. The only thing it needs is a carb kit/rebuild. Seller is asking $1500. Is that a fair price? If not, what should I negotiate down to?


  2. Today, 07:37 PM #2
    mase911j
    Jun 2016
    Virginia Beach
    33
    35

    Re: 1998 GP1200 Price

    Quote Originally Posted by jtoddk98
    Have the opportunity to purchase a 98 Yamaha GP1200 with trailer in good condition. The only thing it needs is a carb kit/rebuild. Seller is asking $1500. Is that a fair price? If not, what should I negotiate down to?


    I bought a 97 760 last year with a double trailer for $800... and it needed the card rebuilt, which was $550 at a shop... that was for 2 carbs, and your will have 3... so do the math.... besides the carb rebuild the boat was solid and really clean

  3. Today, 07:40 PM #3
    jtoddk98
    Feb 2016
    Tampa
    5

    Re: 1998 GP1200 Price

    Holy, I didn't know a carb rebuild would cost so much. So would $1000-1200 be a better range?


  4. Today, 08:32 PM #4
    mase911j
    Jun 2016
    Virginia Beach
    33
    35

    Re: 1998 GP1200 Price

    Quote Originally Posted by jtoddk98
    Holy, I didn't know a carb rebuild would cost so much. So would $1000-1200 be a better range?


    Yeah, id place the skis all-up value at around 1500-1800. A single trailer goes for about 200, and a double for 400-600 ish. You could get the rebuild kits for $40/ea and do them yourself if you want (plus flush and fill the gas). You are definitely paying for man-hours if you take it to a shop

  5. Today, 09:08 PM #5
    futom
    May 2007
    medina, Ohio
    48
    334

    Re: 1998 GP1200 Price

    Ive rebuilt several GPs. I wouldnt pay over $500 for a non running ski. Trailer maybe 400. They are notorious for melting down from restricted carbs or oil issues. If it doesnt run consider it non running.
