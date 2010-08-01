Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 1998 GP1200 Price #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2016 Location Tampa Posts 5 1998 GP1200 Price Have the opportunity to purchase a 98 Yamaha GP1200 with trailer in good condition. The only thing it needs is a carb kit/rebuild. Seller is asking $1500. Is that a fair price? If not, what should I negotiate down to?





Originally Posted by jtoddk98 Originally Posted by Have the opportunity to purchase a 98 Yamaha GP1200 with trailer in good condition. The only thing it needs is a carb kit/rebuild. Seller is asking $1500. Is that a fair price? If not, what should I negotiate down to?





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



Holy, I didn't know a carb rebuild would cost so much. So would $1000-1200 be a better range?





Originally Posted by jtoddk98 Originally Posted by Holy, I didn't know a carb rebuild would cost so much. So would $1000-1200 be a better range?





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



Ive rebuilt several GPs. I wouldnt pay over $500 for a non running ski. Trailer maybe 400. They are notorious for melting down from restricted carbs or oil issues. If it doesnt run consider it non running.

