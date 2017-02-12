pxctoday

  Today, 07:17 PM
    1designer
    1designer is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    29

    2010 FXHO Rebuild

    Same as last time, I came across a ski which the PO allowed water intrusion and didn't blow out.

    Cams didn't even have wear marks. I haven't scanned the hours yet but I think it's going to be less than 50.

    Got the engine out today, hope to get the motor broken down after I get the kiddos in bed.

    20170212_003121.jpg20170212_005247.jpg20170212_164309.jpg
  Today, 09:07 PM
    1designer
    1designer is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Location
    United States
    Posts
    29

    Re: 2010 FXHO Rebuild

    Any suggestions on the best places to attach an engine stand to the block? I was considering the two bosses that the intake support brackets mounted to.
