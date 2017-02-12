|
|
-
2010 FXHO Rebuild
Same as last time, I came across a ski which the PO allowed water intrusion and didn't blow out.
Cams didn't even have wear marks. I haven't scanned the hours yet but I think it's going to be less than 50.
Got the engine out today, hope to get the motor broken down after I get the kiddos in bed.
20170212_003121.jpg20170212_005247.jpg20170212_164309.jpg
-
Re: 2010 FXHO Rebuild
Any suggestions on the best places to attach an engine stand to the block? I was considering the two bosses that the intake support brackets mounted to.
