2010 FXHO Rebuild

Same as last time, I came across a ski which the PO allowed water intrusion and didn't blow out.



Cams didn't even have wear marks. I haven't scanned the hours yet but I think it's going to be less than 50.



Got the engine out today, hope to get the motor broken down after I get the kiddos in bed.



Any suggestions on the best places to attach an engine stand to the block? I was considering the two bosses that the intake support brackets mounted to.

