I have a pair of 2002 gtx 4tecs, both have been great skis and both have around 100 hours. I was out in the ocean a few weeks back when I sucked up a plastic back with a bunch of garbage in it. It destroyed the wear ring in the ski, im lucky i even got back to the dock. The impeller in that ski wasnt in perfect shape either so I figured Id just replace it as well. While i was at it I figured the bearing should be replaced as well. Heres what ive done:



New SBT "oem replacement" impeller

New genuine seadoo wear ring

New genuine seadoo angle bearing

Repacked the nose cone with marine grease



Took it out today for the first time. I immediately noticed it sounded a little different that my other ski, it had a smooth humming sound coming from the pump.



Acceleration is crisp with no cavitation.



Top speed is 58mph... old impeller was only bout 56mph in this ski.



Pump grabs well and jump to plane almost instantly, faster that this ski used to be or my other ski.



But there is a definite humming sound than can be heard at idle in the water. I cant hear it while on the hose out of the water. On the trailer it sounds just like my other ski.



The impeller and wear ring were very tight when I put it all back together, does the wear ring have to wear in a little?

I wouldnt be too concerned, its probably just touching the wear ring in places a little.. keep a eye on it..

