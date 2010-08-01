pxctoday

  Today, 03:40 PM
    banjomaniac
    impeller bearings

    Working on my 03 Aquatrax F12X I pulled my pump off and pulled the cone off the end, it had a good seal but there is water in the grease. Do I need to put new water seals or what? The o ring on the cone is good and bearing is fine but I need to make sure I can keep the water out. I was going to run this on the hose today but I will wait until I rebuild the pump with new seals and whatever else I might need.

    banjomaniac
    Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 03:43 PM.
