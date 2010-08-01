Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: impeller bearings #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 150 impeller bearings Working on my 03 Aquatrax F12X I pulled my pump off and pulled the cone off the end, it had a good seal but there is water in the grease. Do I need to put new water seals or what? The o ring on the cone is good and bearing is fine but I need to make sure I can keep the water out. I was going to run this on the hose today but I will wait until I rebuild the pump with new seals and whatever else I might need.



banjomaniac Last edited by banjomaniac; Today at 03:43 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules