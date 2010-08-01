Doing some house cleaning, wont use this 750 Factory Pipe wet pipe. I've had this for a few years and never used it once. I had it powdercoated in a ceramic silver color to clean it up. The chamber to waterbox pipe was not powdercoated because it was not in my possession at the time, had to find one. All new T-handle screws for water adjustment, new couplers and mani/head pipe gasket. Everything you need is here to use except for exhaust manifold/cylinder gaskets. Doesn't get any newer than this.