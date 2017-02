Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 pump, skat prop and nozzle #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2008 Location Algonquin, IL Posts 601 650 pump, skat prop and nozzle Selling a 650sx pump with skat prop. This is from all fresh water boat and is in really good shape. There are a few nicks in the prop from normal wear.



