Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550 Parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2003 Location Davie, Fl Age 51 Posts 488 550 Parts Parting out a 1995 550 SX (motor is gone)



Mariner\Factory half pipe (piston port pipe) - good condition - comes with pipe and adapter - $150 shipped -

Ocean Pro Ride plate - 340MM some corrosion - has one spot were the pump was rubbing - $75 Shipped

PJS Intake grate - not sure if came black or was painted $45 shipped

550 SX pump - Has original crappy stock prop that is dinged up two vanes have chips out of them -need wear ring - pump is a solid 3 out of 10 in condition - bearings are good -Make offer

550 drive shaft and bearing hold - bearing smooth $50 shipped



20170210_174051.jpg20170210_174109.jpg20170210_174133.jpg20170210_174140.jpg20170210_174458.jpg20170210_174521.jpg20170210_174210.jpg20170210_174223.jpg Current Ski's

1994 750 SX

1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650



Prior Ski's



1996 Wave Blaster

1992 750 SX

1990 550SX "limited race ski"

1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski

1982 550 - First year "old yellow"

OOps forgot - L&S water box $100 shipped...

1994 750 SX

1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650



Prior Ski's



1996 Wave Blaster

1992 750 SX

1990 550SX "limited race ski"

1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski

1982 550 - First year "old yellow"

