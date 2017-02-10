Thread: 550 Parts

Parting out a 1995 550 SX (motor is gone)
Mariner\Factory half pipe (piston port pipe) - good condition - comes with pipe and adapter - $150 shipped -
Ocean Pro Ride plate - 340MM some corrosion - has one spot were the pump was rubbing - $75 Shipped
PJS Intake grate - not sure if came black or was painted $45 shipped
550 SX pump - Has original crappy stock prop that is dinged up two vanes have chips out of them -need wear ring - pump is a solid 3 out of 10 in condition - bearings are good -Make offer
550 drive shaft and bearing hold - bearing smooth $50 shipped
