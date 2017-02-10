pxctoday

Thread: 550 Parts

  Today, 11:33 AM #1
    MasterBlaster
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Jan 2003
    Location
    Davie, Fl
    Age
    51
    Posts
    488

    550 Parts

    Parting out a 1995 550 SX (motor is gone)

    Mariner\Factory half pipe (piston port pipe) - good condition - comes with pipe and adapter - $150 shipped -
    Ocean Pro Ride plate - 340MM some corrosion - has one spot were the pump was rubbing - $75 Shipped
    PJS Intake grate - not sure if came black or was painted $45 shipped
    550 SX pump - Has original crappy stock prop that is dinged up two vanes have chips out of them -need wear ring - pump is a solid 3 out of 10 in condition - bearings are good -Make offer
    550 drive shaft and bearing hold - bearing smooth $50 shipped

    Current Ski's
    1994 750 SX
    1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650

    Prior Ski's

    1996 Wave Blaster
    1992 750 SX
    1990 550SX "limited race ski"
    1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski
    1982 550 - First year "old yellow"
    1979 440
  Today, 11:34 AM #2
    MasterBlaster
    PWCToday Guru MasterBlaster's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2003
    Location
    Davie, Fl
    Age
    51
    Posts
    488

    Re: 550 Parts

    OOps forgot - L&S water box $100 shipped...
    Current Ski's
    1994 750 SX
    1989 550 Kawasaki - RHAAS conversion with yamaha 650

    Prior Ski's

    1996 Wave Blaster
    1992 750 SX
    1990 550SX "limited race ski"
    1978 440/550 purple "Pro Mod" race ski
    1982 550 - First year "old yellow"
    1979 440
