Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues
I recently got in a Kawasaki STX12F , no spark and fuel pump did not work, after searching through threads I found many of these, what I did not find was a lot of answers. I did find a few threads saying check the multi= connectors which I did.
What I found was three broken pins inside the connectors and lots of corrosion, a wiring harness for this ski is $772.00 for about three feet of wiring. Instead I chose to replace the pin connectors in both sides of the harness.
The replacement connectors are not easily found but I finally tracked some down at www.easternbeaver.com in Japan, the connectors are made by Furukawi . I was not able to source them anywhere else.
It beats the hell out of replacing an $800.00 wiring harness, I replaced the connectors, shot them full of dielectric grease and it fired right up.
Re: Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues
common issue for that fuel pump harness to have a melt down on a 15f , check the connector plugs to the ECU are not messed up as well ,
