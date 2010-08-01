Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,811 Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues I recently got in a Kawasaki STX12F , no spark and fuel pump did not work, after searching through threads I found many of these, what I did not find was a lot of answers. I did find a few threads saying check the multi= connectors which I did.



What I found was three broken pins inside the connectors and lots of corrosion, a wiring harness for this ski is $772.00 for about three feet of wiring. Instead I chose to replace the pin connectors in both sides of the harness.



The replacement connectors are not easily found but I finally tracked some down at www.easternbeaver.com in Japan, the connectors are made by Furukawi . I was not able to source them anywhere else.



It beats the hell out of replacing an $800.00 wiring harness, I replaced the connectors, shot them full of dielectric grease and it fired right up. Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 7,895 Re: Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues common issue for that fuel pump harness to have a melt down on a 15f , check the connector plugs to the ECU are not messed up as well ,



modded X2 650



modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""



stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""stock looking ZXI 900""SELLING"""Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules