  Today, 11:02 AM #1
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    26,811

    Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues

    I recently got in a Kawasaki STX12F , no spark and fuel pump did not work, after searching through threads I found many of these, what I did not find was a lot of answers. I did find a few threads saying check the multi= connectors which I did.

    What I found was three broken pins inside the connectors and lots of corrosion, a wiring harness for this ski is $772.00 for about three feet of wiring. Instead I chose to replace the pin connectors in both sides of the harness.

    The replacement connectors are not easily found but I finally tracked some down at www.easternbeaver.com in Japan, the connectors are made by Furukawi . I was not able to source them anywhere else.

    It beats the hell out of replacing an $800.00 wiring harness, I replaced the connectors, shot them full of dielectric grease and it fired right up.
    Life is like a pitcher of Koolaid , you never know what flavor it is till you taste it , OHHHHH YEAHHHHH !

  Today, 11:46 AM #2
    hyosung
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    7,895

    Re: Kawasaki STX12 and 15 electrical issues

    common issue for that fuel pump harness to have a melt down on a 15f , check the connector plugs to the ECU are not messed up as well ,
    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
