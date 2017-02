Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need an air compressor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,702 Need an air compressor Any recommendations?

Lookin for 120v, oil, 20+ gallons. Under 450$... How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location The sunshine state Posts 225 Re: Need an air compressor Rolled the dice and bought one of these from Harbor Freight about 5 years ago when it was on sale for $149.00. Amazingly it still works and does pretty well for light duty stuff.

I wouldn't normally recommend HF but in this case it actually worked out pretty well.



http://www.harborfreight.com/air-too...sor-61454.html

2x 2014 Superjet

2011 800 SX-R

Gone but not forgotten:

1992 750sx

1990 550sx

1989 650sx

1988 X2

1982 550 2x 2014 Superjet2011 800 SX-RGone but not forgotten:1992 750sx1990 550sx1989 650sx1988 X21982 550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules