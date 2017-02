Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Wtb - seadoo 657x coil #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 479 Wtb - seadoo 657x coil Looking for a coil pack for a 94 seadoo xp.....my front plug wire broke on me and it's too short to repair. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,292 Re: Wtb - seadoo 657x coil Put a new wire on it. You should be able to get wire at a NAPA store.



For $10 I can send you 6ft enough to do both wires.



Re: Wtb - seadoo 657x coil

Do I need to go back into the Ebox to do that?

Re: Wtb - seadoo 657x coil

Yes



