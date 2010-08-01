Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2015 Yamaha Waverunner V1 Sport #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Houston, TX. Age 53 Posts 4 2015 Yamaha Waverunner V1 Sport I went to pick my Waverunner up from the dealership today and when I got there they were working on the fuel sending unit, it only has 3 hours on it, I bought it used from the dealership and the said it needs a fuel sending unit, fuel pump and fuel filter, it is still under warranty. My question is do any of you think I bought a problem/lemon? it still looks brand new. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Houston, TX. Age 53 Posts 4 Re: 2015 Yamaha Waverunner V1 Sport Should I just demand a refund? I also bought a new trailer from them and had them install a boarding step. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) boostedegos Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

