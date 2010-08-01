pxctoday

    2015 Yamaha Waverunner V1 Sport

    I went to pick my Waverunner up from the dealership today and when I got there they were working on the fuel sending unit, it only has 3 hours on it, I bought it used from the dealership and the said it needs a fuel sending unit, fuel pump and fuel filter, it is still under warranty. My question is do any of you think I bought a problem/lemon? it still looks brand new.
    Re: 2015 Yamaha Waverunner V1 Sport

    Should I just demand a refund? I also bought a new trailer from them and had them install a boarding step.
