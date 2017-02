Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rpm Failed on gtx ldt 98 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location France Age 28 Posts 84 Rpm Failed on gtx ldt 98 Hi,

Have a problem on my seado gtx ltd 98 with 951 engine.

I start the engine, at idle the rpm gauge indicate ~3500rpm, i put on ski an external tachometer and it's indicate ~1500rpm.

What is the sensor that indicate piston or crankshaft position to the mpem ?

Which sensor indicate rpm information to the mpem ?

Thanks for your help

Best Regards

Current jet : RXT 215 2007

