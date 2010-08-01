pxctoday

Thread: 750 st parts

    750 st parts

    750 motor. needs complete rebuild bearings are bad or good core motor. $100 ano shipping

    750 diverter manifold $40

    ebox unknown condition $obo

    st exhaust $50

    jet dynamics intake grate $150

    750 pump with unknown pitched prop $100 i could see one chipped vein.nothing crazy though.

    st waterbox no cracks i could find $40

    make an offer shipped prices do not include it.
