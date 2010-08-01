Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 st parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 404 750 st parts 750 motor. needs complete rebuild bearings are bad or good core motor. $100 ano shipping



750 diverter manifold $40



ebox unknown condition $obo



st exhaust $50



jet dynamics intake grate $150



750 pump with unknown pitched prop $100 i could see one chipped vein.nothing crazy though.



st waterbox no cracks i could find $40



make an offer shipped prices do not include it.

