Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 650 Motor #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Somewhere in South Texas Age 38 Posts 738 Kawasaki 650 Motor About 2 years ago I did an overhaul of this motor. I did a very light hone of the cylinders, replaced the rings, wrist pin bearings, circle clips, gaskets and crank seals. It always ran strong, I just already had it out and wanted to freshen it up a bit. It has maybe 10 hours on it since I have done that and then is sat in my X2 which is stored outside so it has some cosmetic issues.



Compression is 170 rear and 185 front, please see pictures. Compression was tested with full exhaust and intake, with the throttle pinned wide open and using a Snap-On gauge. Domes in the Westcoast head are 30 cc from what I recall. The exhaust and intake systems are not included and for sale in other threads. If you want less I can do that, no head, stator, etc. I do have a stock head but I can't guarantee what kind of compression numbers it will give you.



20170204_181101.jpg20170204_181127.jpg20170204_181426.jpg20170204_181436.jpg20170210_170920.jpg20170210_170923.jpg20170210_170936.jpg20170210_170940.jpg20170210_170957.jpg20170210_171001.jpg20170210_171205.jpg20170210_171209.jpg20170210_171225.jpg20170210_171234.jpg20170210_171248.jpg20170210_171251.jpg20170210_171300.jpg20170210_171302.jpg20170210_171321.jpg20170210_171342.jpg



$450 shipped UPS Ground with tracking.



Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in lower 48 US states only.



Thanks...



20170210_171410.jpg20170210_171413.jpg20170210_171423.jpg20170210_171426.jpg20170210_171548.jpg20170210_171551.jpg



