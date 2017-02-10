|
I dream skis
Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX
Westcoast deep intake grate, this is the deepest one they make. Should fit X2 and 650SX, possibly other skis. Big improvement in handling, especially with the right ride plate. It is powder coated blue.
20170210_170557.jpg20170210_170604.jpg
$25 Shipped USPS Priority with tracking.
Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.
Thanks...
Last edited by Phil_Billy; Today at 01:59 AM.
Phil
Machinist / Weldor
Yup, gotta love the internet;
Originally Posted by kohldanielzimmer
Dont know what to say...thats one hell of an air cleaner. Kinda of low blow to insult the guy's wife..but hey internet anonymity
Originally Posted by boostedegos
He's resorted to pictures since he has trouble typing anything besides smiley faces and exclamation points
Originally Posted by Roadhazardguy
I better subscribe so I don't miss any of this useless thread!
Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX
Is it bent? Do you have a side view of it?
Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX
Txt me 785 806 9845 please and thank you. I would like to discuss purchasing this and have paypal.
I dream skis
Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX
Please PM me if you have questions. The grates are thin in the middle and have a tendancy to bend. They can be straightend pretty easy, but you are wasting your time they will just get tweaked again. If you look at a new one even those look slightly tweaked. I don't have a side picture and don't know if or when I will get around to it. Its a $25 part I am not going to spend a ton of time to sell it.
Thanks...
Last edited by Phil_Billy; Today at 02:45 AM.
Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX
I did pm me you. More than about just this part im wondering if you may have any other parts I need.
