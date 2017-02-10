pxctoday

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  Today, 01:59 AM #1
    Phil_Billy
    I dream skis Phil_Billy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    Somewhere in South Texas
    Age
    38
    Posts
    735

    Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX

    Westcoast deep intake grate, this is the deepest one they make. Should fit X2 and 650SX, possibly other skis. Big improvement in handling, especially with the right ride plate. It is powder coated blue.

    20170210_170557.jpg20170210_170604.jpg

    $25 Shipped USPS Priority with tracking.

    Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

    Thanks...
    Last edited by Phil_Billy; Today at 01:59 AM.
    Phil

    Machinist / Weldor

    Yup, gotta love the internet;

    Quote Originally Posted by kohldanielzimmer View Post
    Dont know what to say...thats one hell of an air cleaner. Kinda of low blow to insult the guy's wife..but hey internet anonymity
    Quote Originally Posted by boostedegos View Post
    He's resorted to pictures since he has trouble typing anything besides smiley faces and exclamation points
    Quote Originally Posted by Roadhazardguy View Post
    I better subscribe so I don't miss any of this useless thread!
  Today, 02:02 AM #2
    x2crew
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    134

    Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX

    Is it bent? Do you have a side view of it?
  Today, 02:06 AM #3
    Zhaef0
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Kansas
    Age
    25
    Posts
    10

    Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX

    Txt me 785 806 9845 please and thank you. I would like to discuss purchasing this and have paypal.
  Today, 02:44 AM #4
    Phil_Billy
    I dream skis Phil_Billy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    Somewhere in South Texas
    Age
    38
    Posts
    735

    Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX

    Please PM me if you have questions. The grates are thin in the middle and have a tendancy to bend. They can be straightend pretty easy, but you are wasting your time they will just get tweaked again. If you look at a new one even those look slightly tweaked. I don't have a side picture and don't know if or when I will get around to it. Its a $25 part I am not going to spend a ton of time to sell it.

Thanks...

    Thanks...
    Last edited by Phil_Billy; Today at 02:45 AM.
    Phil

    Machinist / Weldor

    Yup, gotta love the internet;

    Quote Originally Posted by kohldanielzimmer View Post
    Dont know what to say...thats one hell of an air cleaner. Kinda of low blow to insult the guy's wife..but hey internet anonymity
    Quote Originally Posted by boostedegos View Post
    He's resorted to pictures since he has trouble typing anything besides smiley faces and exclamation points
    Quote Originally Posted by Roadhazardguy View Post
    I better subscribe so I don't miss any of this useless thread!
  Today, 03:05 AM #5
    Zhaef0
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2017
    Location
    Kansas
    Age
    25
    Posts
    10

    Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX

    I did pm me you. More than about just this part im wondering if you may have any other parts I need.
