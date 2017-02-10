Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Somewhere in South Texas Age 38 Posts 735 Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX Westcoast deep intake grate, this is the deepest one they make. Should fit X2 and 650SX, possibly other skis. Big improvement in handling, especially with the right ride plate. It is powder coated blue.



20170210_170557.jpg20170210_170604.jpg



$25 Shipped USPS Priority with tracking.



Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.



Thanks... Last edited by Phil_Billy; Today at 01:59 AM .



Yup, gotta love the internet;



Originally Posted by kohldanielzimmer Originally Posted by Dont know what to say...thats one hell of an air cleaner. Kinda of low blow to insult the guy's wife..but hey internet anonymity Originally Posted by boostedegos Originally Posted by He's resorted to pictures since he has trouble typing anything besides smiley faces and exclamation points Originally Posted by Roadhazardguy Originally Posted by I better subscribe so I don't miss any of this useless thread! PhilMachinist / WeldorYup, gotta love the internet; #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 134 Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX Is it bent? Do you have a side view of it? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Kansas Age 25 Posts 10 Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX Txt me 785 806 9845 please and thank you. I would like to discuss purchasing this and have paypal. #4 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location Somewhere in South Texas Age 38 Posts 735 Re: Westcoast Deep Intake Grate For X2 And 650SX Please PM me if you have questions. The grates are thin in the middle and have a tendancy to bend. They can be straightend pretty easy, but you are wasting your time they will just get tweaked again. If you look at a new one even those look slightly tweaked. I don't have a side picture and don't know if or when I will get around to it. Its a $25 part I am not going to spend a ton of time to sell it.



