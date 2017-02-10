Westcoast extended finned ride plate for the X2, it has been powder coated blue. The white you see is caulking left over from the previous install. Made a big improvement in handling.

20170210_170511.jpg20170210_170527.jpg

$75 shipped USPS Priority with tracking.

Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

Thanks...