Skat-Trak 16 pitch impeller for most if not all Kawasaki 650 pumps. As you can see some nicks and it's missing the rubber gasket on the nose.

20170210_170318.jpg20170210_170324.jpg20170210_170356.jpg

$75 shipped USPS Priority with tracking.

Money order or Paypal only please, buyer to cover Paypal fees. Shipping in the US only.

Thanks...