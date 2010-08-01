|
|
-
resident guru
Brand-new K 1 needs new home
This is my personal ski I built it in November. I am selling due to a recent surgery I had and my recovery time is going to be a little longer than I thought. No need to to let this ski set in the garage all summer .
It has the best of everything mag pump 142 setback novi 48s ,Kommander head, wisco , jet Trim pad kit . And much much more .
Cylinder and Case porting by kommander.
I set Ski up to be competitive in the vet and master class . And with a little more compression and a little more timing would be competitive in the ProClass
I am asking 15,000 or best reasonable offer I can ship anywhere in the United States image.jpgimage.jpg
Kevin Redinger #152
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules