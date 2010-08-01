Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand-new K 1 needs new home #1 resident guru Join Date Aug 2002 Location wa. state Age 54 Posts 1,185 Brand-new K 1 needs new home This is my personal ski I built it in November. I am selling due to a recent surgery I had and my recovery time is going to be a little longer than I thought. No need to to let this ski set in the garage all summer .

It has the best of everything mag pump 142 setback novi 48s ,Kommander head, wisco , jet Trim pad kit . And much much more .

Cylinder and Case porting by kommander.

I set Ski up to be competitive in the vet and master class . And with a little more compression and a little more timing would be competitive in the ProClass

I am asking 15,000 or best reasonable offer I can ship anywhere in the United States image.jpgimage.jpg Kevin Redinger #152

