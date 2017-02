Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Re-Flashing Ecu?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Cali love Posts 7 Blog Entries 1 Re-Flashing Ecu?? Hi everyone , I have a 2014 Yamaha FZS it's been on my mind lately to re flash my stock ecu . My concerns are that I might reduce the life of my watercraft with higher RPM N all etc im a normal working man I can't afford to be replacing broken parts.

please share your experience? Also does a blow off valve pro long the life to thr clutch on your supercharger ??



thanks , everyone ... #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,263 Re: Re-Flashing Ecu?? Go for the dollar menu! You can get Mcdoubles for one dollar! One friggen dollar! Dude, that rocks!



You can even supersize your order for a few cents! If you can't afford the supersize fries, leave it alone.



And vanilla shakes are pretty good, too. Watch out for brain freeze, though. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 05:10 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#3 resident guru Join Date May 2007 Location Kingwood, TX (Houston) Age 40 Posts 955 Re: Re-Flashing Ecu?? for reference:



images.jpg #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,263 Re: Re-Flashing Ecu?? Hey, man. When I get my food stamps, I'm gonna get me some fast food. Stop hating on the publicly assisted. I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#5 resident guru Join Date May 2007 Location Kingwood, TX (Houston) Age 40 Posts 955 Re: Re-Flashing Ecu?? will you "flash" your stamps so you can get more monies?? #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,263 Re: Re-Flashing Ecu?? I'll flash YOU, if I think it'll get me ahead in life.... I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 4 guests) CityJoey, J-Rod Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules