Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 86 Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s I have two aluminum auxiliary fuel tanks for those running a triple with the rear waterbox. I was going to produce them but have decided not to for now. They are brand new and I can put your choice of cap color on them (black, blue, red, silver). They hold a little bit over 2 gallons and fit right into the stock waterbox location with no mods needed other than to replumb the fuel lines a bit. $279 + shipping each.



20170130_162426.jpgTank in hull.jpgLanyard.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,743 Re: Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s This is a really cool idea, how do you run the return line to the proper tank?



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location Ohio Posts 86 Re: Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s You just plumb the pickup fitting on the auxiliary tank to the vent on your main tank, then the carb return line to one of the top fittings on the auxiliary tank. The 2nd top fitting on the auxiliary tank will be the system vent. #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 40 Posts 664 Re: Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s Very cool, never seen this! #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 84 Posts 4,263 Re: Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s Originally Posted by Masonboswell Originally Posted by Very cool, never seen this!











It's a delicious idea! Hungry SXR 1100's, though.... Last edited by whazguude; Today at 05:54 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



#6 I dream skis Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 40 Posts 788 Re: Two SXR Auxiliary Fuel Tanks for 1100s Very nice ! I saw an SXR fuel tank you made for Josh, amazing design & work, your welding skills are unreal !





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules