Upcoming sale. 92 X2 and 04 sxR 1100

Skis are located in DFW metroplex, TEXAS. I have no issues with whatever you need me to do to assist in shipping as long as the shiping costs are on your dime, i will donate my time.



1991 X2 is completely stock except turf and set of protapers. Purchased from original owner 2 years ago. It spent its whole life inside climate controled storage, and is in very good condition. There is a small section of hull in hood area that is damaged, due to unexpected weather condition while tied to dock, while trying to get off lake. Damage is pictured, and does not leak, its purely cosmetic. Its titled, registered, and in my name. no trailer included, since i dont have a trailer, but will come with stand in picture.

$1200



2004 SXR 1100. Everything is OEM 800 except for zxi1100 engine, and exhaust setup (oem 1100 pipe, but routing and waterbox setup and muffler modified for use). Includes custom ebox mount and new steering cable. And several other small accessories including drain, and a Blowsion chinpad cover.

$- open to fair offers. I'm not sure whers to start, or where the market is on these. I know what I paid, and it was low, and a very amazing deal, so im not looking to double my money or anything, and only gona sell due to injury resulting in need of surgery. After looking for what seemed to be forever for this, I will not even get to ride it.



It will be a month or so before all paperwork is ready and here, for the sxr. I just bought it first of month. But it will be titled in my name, and registered current in TX.



I am more interested in a sale of either or both, but will be inclined to trade the sxr or both for 2 good+ condition 96 xp800's or one much newer average + condition supercharged seadoo 2 seater. Id prefer txt for offers or questions 817.714.1478



Pictures will be added tonight. The x2 is the one in my profile pic. Guess i cant edit the title, its a 1991 x2 not a 92

Resized_20161010_145021.jpegResized_20160605_125417.jpeg0.jpeg20170210_131205.jpgResized_20160811_171259.jpeg

Dont have sxr pics on my phone. Will upload tonight.



Let's talk on the 1100. I have a freshly rebuilt 01 xpl 951?????

Pm me on the 11 hundy.

Pm me on the 11 hundy. Last edited by whazguude; Today at 06:09 PM . I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



