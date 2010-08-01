Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650SX Fuel line routing and issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2015 Location Saginaw, TX Age 36 Posts 1 650SX Fuel line routing and issue I've got an 88 650SX with a fuel issue. Last few rides of the season it would spit oil out of the exhaust and would take forever to start, almost as if it were flooded. Once I got it started it would be fine for the day. Fast-forward a few months, it has been sitting in the garage, I pulled the hood to do some cleaning and start getting it ready for the season. When I did I found about a half of a gallon of premix in the hull. when I pulled the carb off there was fuel standing in the intake manifold. I think it could be caused by one of two things and I am looking for guidance. Option one, the needle is stuck open and the fuel was essentially siphoned from the tank through the carb and intake and out the case drain. Option two is after I installed my primer, I incorrectly installed the fuel lines and this problem is self induced. With the latter part being said, I am looking for fuel line routing. The routing was not stock when I got the ski. The fuel switch had been taken out of the equation. If it matters I have a Keihin CDKII carb. I have searched the forum and couldn't find much. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) shallowpocketz Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

