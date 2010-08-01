Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx spark strength? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2013 Location Salem, MA Posts 8 650sx spark strength? Hi Everyone,



So I've been rebuilding my first and only ski ('88 650sx) for years and I can't get the engine to run properly. It was in horrible shape and sitting with water in it for years when I first got it. The previous owner hadn't been able to get it to run and the owner before him had hacked it up. So it needed a full overhaul.



I've gone through it completely and have had it out on the water working once or twice but it is hard to start and then it becomes impossible to start. Also it bogs down when I hit the gas. Carb settings made no difference.



I did new crank seals / engine gaskets / top end rebuild +0.5mm wiseco kit a few years ago. At that point I did a leak down test and the crankcase seemed to hold 10psi pretty well.



Current compression: 140/145 cold

Fuel: tried different carbs including a 40mm Keihin I rebuilt - I have an SBN44 on there now that supposedly was off a running ski - fuel system seems to hold pressure - newish lines - check valves seem to work

Spark: Was always present but weak. I replaced the stator and woodruff key recently. The stator was from a running X2. I replaced the rectifier a couple times. It has a new ignition relay too and I've cleaned the start/stop switch since it used to not stop. I have a spare start/stop switch that I haven't tried using yet. I had the CDI sent to jetskisolutions for a rebuild and I have a spare CDI from a running X2 - both seem to work the same. Spark is better now after those changes but it still seems weak - it will only gap 2mm or so consistently on the spark tester and I think it needs to be 4mm, right?



I'm going to re-check the connections and grounds and check the timing soon but my question is - how strong should the spark be? It seems to be a strong blue. Should I move on to diagnosing the carb again or should I keep questioning the electrical system? It cranks at around 330 rpm I think from memory but I'd have to double check.



At this point it is still tough to start but I can start it with starter fluid if the plugs are perfectly dry. It will run at idle ok for a bit but not rev up well. Then I will have to clean the plugs again to get it to start. Seems to me that the spark is weak and any fuel in the chamber will drown out the spark, including a shot from the primer. I have replaced the plugs a few times using NGK BR8ES. Thinking of trying BR7ES next but I doubt that is the issue.



It has a rear exit coffman pipe, bad bones waterbox, westcoast exhaust manifold, bcm (I think) intake manifold. Also have a ride plate, 15.5 straight pitch skat trak impeller and 0 deg quick steer bars but that doesn't matter to this.

