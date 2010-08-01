I started replacing the fuel lines last night and had a question about the vent lines. Is it necessary to replace these? I took off the clamps to them but couldn't get the lines off the "T" connection. Is there a trick to getting them off or should I just not worry about replacing the vent lines? Also as far as the fuel selector switch....do you take that off from the inside or outside of the ski so I can clean it?? Already cleaned the fuel filter. Once I get the fuel lines all done tonight I'll clean the carbs. Thanks.