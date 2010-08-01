pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:21 PM #1
    bprusty33
    Replacing Fuel Lines

    I started replacing the fuel lines last night and had a question about the vent lines. Is it necessary to replace these? I took off the clamps to them but couldn't get the lines off the "T" connection. Is there a trick to getting them off or should I just not worry about replacing the vent lines? Also as far as the fuel selector switch....do you take that off from the inside or outside of the ski so I can clean it?? Already cleaned the fuel filter. Once I get the fuel lines all done tonight I'll clean the carbs. Thanks.
  2. Today, 12:27 PM #2
    kcr357
    Re: Replacing Fuel Lines

    No, and both. Remove the round cover from the center of the knob hiding the screw, remove the screw, remove knob, remove plastic nut, and slide the selector out through the inside of the ski.
  3. Today, 12:44 PM #3
    bprusty33
    Re: Replacing Fuel Lines

    Quote Originally Posted by kcr357 View Post
    No, and both. Remove the round cover from the center of the knob hiding the screw, remove the screw, remove knob, remove plastic nut, and slide the selector out through the inside of the ski.
    Easy enough. Thanks. Is it worth cleaning in your opinion or just buy new as far as the fuel selector valve goes?
  4. Today, 01:09 PM #4
    Cliff
    Re: Replacing Fuel Lines

    If the selector knob is crusty and hard to turn to On, Off or Res.

    Just replace it.

    Selector switches are only $20 and will give you years of trouble free service which in my opinion is well worth it.


