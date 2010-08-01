Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Replacing Fuel Lines #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Omaha Age 39 Posts 2 Replacing Fuel Lines I started replacing the fuel lines last night and had a question about the vent lines. Is it necessary to replace these? I took off the clamps to them but couldn't get the lines off the "T" connection. Is there a trick to getting them off or should I just not worry about replacing the vent lines? Also as far as the fuel selector switch....do you take that off from the inside or outside of the ski so I can clean it?? Already cleaned the fuel filter. Once I get the fuel lines all done tonight I'll clean the carbs. Thanks.







#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,700 Re: Replacing Fuel Lines No, and both. Remove the round cover from the center of the knob hiding the screw, remove the screw, remove knob, remove plastic nut, and slide the selector out through the inside of the ski. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

Originally Posted by kcr357 Originally Posted by No, and both. Remove the round cover from the center of the knob hiding the screw, remove the screw, remove knob, remove plastic nut, and slide the selector out through the inside of the ski.



Just replace it.



Selector switches are only $20 and will give you years of trouble free service which in my opinion is well worth it.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



