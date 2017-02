Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Someone please educate me on a driveshaft fill #1 resident guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location Newaygo, MI Age 22 Posts 841 Someone please educate me on a driveshaft fill I have been conducting extensive research in preparation for my first major build, and I have come across a few different threads where members have done driveshaft fills to their 550's. Can someone please explain to me what the benefits to this are as well as if it's necessary? Thanks. 85 JS550- New build comimg soon



Big thanks to Chris Newmiller and Newmiller machine for the excellent work! I highly reccomend Newmiller machine! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 8,742 Re: Someone please educate me on a driveshaft fill Essentially it is a smoothing on the intake tunnel to the pump. Does it increase the hookup of the pump, maybe, by eliminating turbulence but you still have the driveshaft in the way (still creating turbulence). I'm not sure that I could feel the difference with the fill vs without but I'll be doing it to my hull next time the driveshaft is out.



Every little bit helps.



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 53 Posts 29,504 Re: Someone please educate me on a driveshaft fill Yes there is a noticeable difference in hookup. Kawasaki realized the design flaw and started using the metal fill on the 99 models. Is it necessary? No absolutely not, but if you want to get the best hookup possible with minimal cavitation, then it is a very worthwhile mod Last edited by JonnyX2; Today at 11:59 AM . .......

Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) hendo14, Muffin Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules