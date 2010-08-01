For Sale, Polaris impellers

1 - 5131035 NEW OE POLARIS 750 $200.00
1 - SKAT 16-24 USED 148MM $100.00
1 - SKAT 13-18 USED 148MM $125.00
1 - SKAT 17-25 USED 140MM OCTANE $125.00
1 - 5131554 USED OE VIRAGE $125.00
1 - SKAT 16-26 151MM MAG HUB SWIRL USED $100.00
1 - SKAT 14-21 144MM OCTANE USED $125.00
1 - 1210360601 NUJET 13-20 148MM NEW $200.00
1- 5312707 NUJET 14-19 148MM NEW $200.00

Prices + s&h For payment I take Visa, and Master Card.

John
watcon@watcon.com