PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
F.S. Assorted Impellers, 440, 550, 650, 750, SXR
For sale, Impellers;
3 - KC-SC-B SOLAS 440 14-19 NEW $175
2 - KB-SC-B SOLAS JS550 14-19 NEW $230
1 - KB-SC-C SOLAS JS550 15-20 NEW $230
1 - KA-SC-J SOLAS 650 14-19 NEW $230
1- KE-SC-S SOLAS 750 13-18 NEW $250
1 - JETLYNE 15 DEG 440 NEW $65.00
1 - JETLYNE 650 15 DEGREE USED $50.00
1 - SOLAS K650 16.5 DEGREE USED $100.00
1 - OE SXR CUT BACK AND RE-PITCHED FOR LITES SXR $185.00
Prices are + s&h. Used impellers are good to excellent, new are new in the box.
John
watcon@watcon.com
