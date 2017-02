Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman Classic 550 Pipe w/ Westcoast Manifold #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,725 Coffman Classic 550 Pipe w/ Westcoast Manifold Super clean! This is the 550 specific version and is longer than the common 440 pipe. Comes with ALL hardware to run this pipe, both couplers and clamps, and a brand new old stock Mariner exhaust manifold gasket.



$330 shipped



Not splitting but price breakdown $200 for pipe, $100 manifold and $30 to ship.









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk



Midwest Wave Warriors





2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules