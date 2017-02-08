Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Yamaha 1100 38sbn Carbs and Fuel Pump #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 48 Posts 8,388 Blog Entries 5 FS: Yamaha 1100 38sbn Carbs and Fuel Pump Complete set of 38sbn carbs with external fuel pump for Yamaha 1100 triple. These are freshwater only carbs, but have been sitting for about 5 years, so the buyer should plan to at least go through them. These came from an 1100 Venture that blew up shortly after the owner filled the oil tank with gas at the marina. Motor had 130ish hours. Throttle shafts are nice, no slop. They will come as you see in the pics. $120 shipped, con US only. I take Paypal.



20170208_165119.jpg20170208_165127.jpg20170208_165138.jpg20170208_165200.jpg20170208_165217.jpg20170208_165223.jpg



