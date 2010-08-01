On and Reserve tank baffle lengths contributing to starting issues?
Hi all,
on a kawi 650sx, and POSSIBLY other stand up skis, does anyone know approximately WHEN the ski NEEDS to be switched to reserve? meaning, how far from the bottom will you need to turn to reserve? ( I know its all one tank, its just that the "ON" pickup is shorter/doesn't go all the way down, right?)
I ask because a while back, I couldn't get my ski that started ALL THE TIME, NO MATTER WHAT, to start, out of nowhere...did a bunch of troubleshooting, then finally drained the gas and put new gas in bc I figured old gas was the issue.
last night the ski mysteriously shut off, I couldn't get it started back up, tried until battery started draining a little., so I checked spark, compression, took carb off completely cleaned everything...no sticky needle/seat, no clogged mini filter, diaphragm cleaned and tested, etc..
put everything back together, and it was around midnight so I couldn't try and restart it. then, I remembered about low fuel/reserve and took a look. if this is a stock 4 or 5 gallon tank, id say there had to be close to almost a gallon left or a little less. wont be able to get back to ski for about a week, and its going to bug me all week.
so, how much gas should be at the bottom when the ON will no longer pick up fuel and you have to switch to reserve?
Re: On and Reserve tank baffle lengths contributing to starting issues?
Originally Posted by hyosung
about 2 inches from the bottom of the tank is where the pick up ends for ON, best option "and will probably save your motor at sometime is to by pass the selector switch .
Hendo,
thanks for the reply. Yes, my whole point of asking was because I can't see the baffles(pickups) inside the tank and did not want to take the black cap off where the fuel lines go in. I can see fuel in there, and as @hyosung mentioned, looks like I have JUST ABOUT two inches or so of fuel in there.
In this instance I'm hoping it's just that the fuel is just below the "ON" pickup and just need to add more fuel. I was just perplexed that it wasn't restarting, after always starting with barely a touch of the button.
thanks guys. I'm going to post a demo pic next of where the fuel level was approximately, I'd like to see what you think hyosung
Re: On and Reserve tank baffle lengths contributing to starting issues?
Originally Posted by hyosung
about 2 inches from the bottom of the tank is where the pick up ends for ON, best option "and will probably save your motor at sometime is to by pass the selector switch .
@hyosung hyosung , this pic I got from the web is perfect. this is about how much fuel was in the tank. I can specifically remember, on the right, where the arrow is, there was basically no fuel in that spot, just a tiny level, due to the shape of tank. there was about two inches of fuel more toward the left, but I distinctly remember it was low enough where there was almost none where that arrow is..
would this level be LOWER than the ON pickup?