Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ocean Pro Nozzle Set 650SX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location oklahoma Age 31 Posts 9 Ocean Pro Nozzle Set 650SX Hi I have an Ocean Pro Nozzle set that came off my 650SX, part number is KX650. Nice shape, a few paint chips and some slight discoloration in a few places but overall nice. Turns freely, no damage.



$300 Shipped OBO

Thanks20170108_174207.jpg20170108_174247.jpg20170108_174254.jpg20170108_174309.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules