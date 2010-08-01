pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 01:15 AM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    969

    Single buckshot 46 61x settings

    So, if I have to keep these impulse buy carbs I figured I'd run a single on my 61x instead of ordering 62t case and running my protec tapered 38s. So any suggestions on stating point, reverse jetting maybe. Stock 61x w protec head and wetjet pipe in a sn
    Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 01:16 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 