  Today, 01:15 AM #1
    wmazz
    KV ignition question

    Did the KV ignition use 2 magnets to trigger the coil every 180' or did it use
    4 magnets (2 sets of 2 magnets trigger the coil every 180'). The latter could
    be used to increase the dwell time.

    The KV instructions I dug up showed how to install a ring with magnets into
    the stock 440-550 flywheel. I have no idea how many magnets were on the
    ring.

    I have 2 early PJS titanium flywheels that used the KV or similar module, and
    those flywheels have only two magnets.



    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


  Today, 01:32 AM #2
    Rideallseasons
    Re: KV ignition question

    I assume the setup on my 550 reed is a KV (dyna 3.0 and pick up with red and white wires) but has a pjs titanium two magnet. Did KV just source the flywheel like the rest of the parts to make a package?
  Today, 01:50 AM #3
    wmazz
    Re: KV ignition question

    I think that was the case on the early PJS ignition. PJS used the KV module and coil with their
    flywheel. I don't know what or how KV sold their systems.

    Then PJS came out with the type 1 transistor total loss, and the type 2 CDI total loss.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


