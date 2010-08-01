|
KV ignition question
Did the KV ignition use 2 magnets to trigger the coil every 180' or did it use
4 magnets (2 sets of 2 magnets trigger the coil every 180'). The latter could
be used to increase the dwell time.
The KV instructions I dug up showed how to install a ring with magnets into
the stock 440-550 flywheel. I have no idea how many magnets were on the
ring.
I have 2 early PJS titanium flywheels that used the KV or similar module, and
those flywheels have only two magnets.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Re: KV ignition question
I assume the setup on my 550 reed is a KV (dyna 3.0 and pick up with red and white wires) but has a pjs titanium two magnet. Did KV just source the flywheel like the rest of the parts to make a package?
Re: KV ignition question
I think that was the case on the early PJS ignition. PJS used the KV module and coil with their
flywheel. I don't know what or how KV sold their systems.
Then PJS came out with the type 1 transistor total loss, and the type 2 CDI total loss.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
