Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: KV ignition question #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,885 Blog Entries 6 KV ignition question Did the KV ignition use 2 magnets to trigger the coil every 180' or did it use

4 magnets (2 sets of 2 magnets trigger the coil every 180'). The latter could

be used to increase the dwell time.



The KV instructions I dug up showed how to install a ring with magnets into

the stock 440-550 flywheel. I have no idea how many magnets were on the

ring.



I have 2 early PJS titanium flywheels that used the KV or similar module, and

those flywheels have only two magnets.







Bill M.





#2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location Up State NY Posts 309 Re: KV ignition question I assume the setup on my 550 reed is a KV (dyna 3.0 and pick up with red and white wires) but has a pjs titanium two magnet. Did KV just source the flywheel like the rest of the parts to make a package? #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 1,885 Blog Entries 6 Re: KV ignition question I think that was the case on the early PJS ignition. PJS used the KV module and coil with their

flywheel. I don't know what or how KV sold their systems.



Then PJS came out with the type 1 transistor total loss, and the type 2 CDI total loss.





Bill M.





