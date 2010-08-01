Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx sudden starting problem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 16 Posts 61 650sx sudden starting problem The last time i went riding, like 4 days ago, my 650sx run flawlessly. Sometimes when I tried to start it, it would just click, but after 2-3 clicks it would start right up. Ive been having that problem for about 2 months.



I tried turning on the ski dry today and it made a very quiet clicking sound, not loud like it used to be. And it just wouldn't start. I put a screwdriver on the solenoid posts and it would just crank not completely start up.



I noticed that the cranking was significantly slower then how it used to be which is why it wouldn't start.



Charged battery, checked for compression, checked for spark, and primed carb, everything was in check... but it just wouldn't completely start.



I kept trying and trying to start it up and it eventually started one time after like 25 tries.... then it never started again...



when the spark plugs are off it cranks the same speed it used it to when it ran... but once the plugs are on its very slow.



Check the cranking amps

