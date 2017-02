Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hit lake George this past weekend #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2004 Location orlando fl Posts 136 Hit lake George this past weekend Was kinda rough. Some how the go pro stopped recording so no footage of me flinging my girl off and me almost getting flung myself lol good times.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckYcsk8MUOk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules