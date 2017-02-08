Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: blown wv 701 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location FL Posts 4 blown wv 701 '96 wv 700, already converted to pre-mix when I bought.



seized pto cylinder yesterday, blew hole in bottom of case.



Had been running fine in water for 30 mins + at WOT after carb rebuild couple weeks ago, then blew exhaust hose, and had to get tow home.



Didn't touch carb hi/lo jets, just mikuni rebuild kit with new needles and seats.



Replaced exhaust hose, and was idling in yard fine. Revved to maybe half throttle, nothing crazy. then backfire/missing and that was the end of that. Had water and pissing fine, no over temp or anything.



Wondering if pto carb wasn't delivering fuel or something? Or just over revved in yard?



Looking for engine experts opinion on what mighta caused.



Considering dropping in new SBT block, rest of ski is in pretty good shape. with new exhaust hoses, lol.



IMG_20170208_151417881.jpg



IMG_20170208_145709198.jpg



IMG_20170208_145717143.jpg



