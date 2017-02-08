pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: blown wv 701

  1. Today, 06:33 PM #1
    sandskip2015
    sandskip2015 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    FL
    Posts
    4

    blown wv 701

    '96 wv 700, already converted to pre-mix when I bought.

    seized pto cylinder yesterday, blew hole in bottom of case.

    Had been running fine in water for 30 mins + at WOT after carb rebuild couple weeks ago, then blew exhaust hose, and had to get tow home.

    Didn't touch carb hi/lo jets, just mikuni rebuild kit with new needles and seats.

    Replaced exhaust hose, and was idling in yard fine. Revved to maybe half throttle, nothing crazy. then backfire/missing and that was the end of that. Had water and pissing fine, no over temp or anything.

    Wondering if pto carb wasn't delivering fuel or something? Or just over revved in yard?

    Looking for engine experts opinion on what mighta caused.

    Considering dropping in new SBT block, rest of ski is in pretty good shape. with new exhaust hoses, lol.

    IMG_20170208_151417881.jpg

    IMG_20170208_145709198.jpg

    IMG_20170208_145717143.jpg

    IMG_20170208_145600981.jpg
    Last edited by sandskip2015; Today at 06:50 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 