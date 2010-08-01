pxctoday

  Today, 01:27 PM
    1100offshore
    Anyone got an AM exhaust for a 750sx for $300 range?

    ^^^^^
  Today, 01:56 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Anyone got an AM exhaust for a 750sx for $300 range?

    There is a good priced factory for 750ss on eBay, might be close enough
