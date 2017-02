Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr 800 for sale 4000 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2015 Location mchenru Posts 1 Sxr 800 for sale 4000 Great ski needs a little tlc. I'm leaving for the service and need to sell it.http://cloud.tapatalk.com/s/589b50fe...120636_01.jpg?

http://cloud.tapatalk.com/s/589b510e...120633_01.jpg?

http://cloud.tapatalk.com/s/589b510c...120630_01.jpg?





Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-N910A using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 25 Posts 117 Re: Sxr 800 for sale 4000 Idk if anyone else is but I'm having problems viewing the pictures.





Sent from my iPhone using your mom. 2 stock 1986 js550's (for sale/ parting out)

1989 650sx running project (looking for AM parts, pm me)

1993 650sx - "Shrek Splooge" is getting primed for paint

1989 js550, is going nowhere fast

1987 650sx "ol blackie" is going nowhere fast

1982 440 race ski- awaiting swap

198? sx/js frankienstien





...for now Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 1 guests) delagem, Muffin, TaintlessEd Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules