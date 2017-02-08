pxctoday

  Today, 12:02 PM #1
    bluffskier
    Sea-Doo XP Hull 1997 with title, Great Shape

    Seat is needing some work. Hull is ding free. Title in hand. 150 OBO. Located in Corpus Christi.

    Sent from my SM-N900T using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:06 PM #2
    bluffskier
    Re: Sea-Doo XP Hull 1997 with title, Great Shape

    I need it gone. No offer will be refused!


    Keep in mind I have to transfer title into my name first, which will be 51 bucks. I have all the paperwork.

    Sent from my SM-N900T using Tapatalk
