750sx pump shims
What is the best way to run pump shims of a 750sx? Directed down or directed up? Does planing reduce the porposing or does pushing the nose down?
Re: 750sx pump shims
Nozzle angled down reduces porpoising somewhat, but also reduces directional stability at high speed. It is a losing battle. The early 750 hulls were just not well designed. Kawasaki fixed the problem with the 750sxi pro and the sxr.
