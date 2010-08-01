pxctoday

  Today, 12:47 AM #1
    1100offshore
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    jacksonville/ tampa
    Age
    31
    Posts
    330

    750sx pump shims

    What is the best way to run pump shims of a 750sx? Directed down or directed up? Does planing reduce the porposing or does pushing the nose down?
  Today, 01:26 AM #2
    phstar
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    The sunshine state
    Posts
    224

    Re: 750sx pump shims

    Nozzle angled down reduces porpoising somewhat, but also reduces directional stability at high speed. It is a losing battle. The early 750 hulls were just not well designed. Kawasaki fixed the problem with the 750sxi pro and the sxr.

    2x 2014 Superjet
    2011 800 SX-R
