Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx pump shims #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2004 Location jacksonville/ tampa Age 31 Posts 330 750sx pump shims What is the best way to run pump shims of a 750sx? Directed down or directed up? Does planing reduce the porposing or does pushing the nose down? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2012 Location The sunshine state Posts 224 Re: 750sx pump shims Nozzle angled down reduces porpoising somewhat, but also reduces directional stability at high speed. It is a losing battle. The early 750 hulls were just not well designed. Kawasaki fixed the problem with the 750sxi pro and the sxr.

