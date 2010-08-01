pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2002 Xlt 1200

  1. Yesterday, 11:20 PM #1
    Mulefoot
    Mulefoot is offline
    I dream skis Mulefoot's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    40
    Posts
    782

    2002 Xlt 1200

    Anyone have any jetting specs they can share, Boat is stock other than Riva Flame Arrestors & will be getting an impeller soon too. I am at sea level. Thx in advance !


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:41 PM #2
    Mulefoot
    Mulefoot is offline
    I dream skis Mulefoot's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    40
    Posts
    782

    Re: 2002 Xlt 1200

    Also has D plate installed


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 