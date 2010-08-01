Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 Xlt 1200 #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 40 Posts 782 2002 Xlt 1200 Anyone have any jetting specs they can share, Boat is stock other than Riva Flame Arrestors & will be getting an impeller soon too. I am at sea level. Thx in advance !





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2012 Location NorCal Age 40 Posts 782 Re: 2002 Xlt 1200 Also has D plate installed





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules