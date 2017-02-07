pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:58 PM #1
    kartracer41
    kartracer41 is online now
    resident guru kartracer41's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    lodi calif.
    Posts
    1,102

    760 intake ,reeds, airbox

    everything is in good condition,125.00plus shipping20170207_151159.jpg
    RGR Racing.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:59 PM #2
    kartracer41
    kartracer41 is online now
    resident guru kartracer41's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    lodi calif.
    Posts
    1,102

    Re: 760 intake ,reeds, airbox

    Quote Originally Posted by kartracer41 View Post
    everything is in good condition,125.00plus shipping20170207_151159.jpg
    sorry the carbs are not included.
    RGR Racing.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:00 PM #3
    kartracer41
    kartracer41 is online now
    resident guru kartracer41's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    lodi calif.
    Posts
    1,102

    Re: 760 intake ,reeds, airbox

    20170207_151204.jpg
    RGR Racing.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 