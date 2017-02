Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 300sx pole pin bracket #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2013 Location Socal Posts 212 WTB 300sx pole pin bracket I hope someone has a good pole pin bracket they want to sell.



It is the little black plastic piece that hold the pole pin in. Mine is broken and I really like the idea of keeping it original.



I have attached a pic from a parts diagram. It is part number 11045. Attached Images IMG_1125.PNG (240.4 KB, 2 views) 300sx

JS550/650 conversion

550sx/750 bigpin w/ Rhaas pump kit

750sxi pro Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules