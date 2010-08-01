pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:52 PM #1
    Klereue
    Klereue is offline
    PWCToday Regular Klereue's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Grand Rapids, Michigan
    Age
    34
    Posts
    78

    Mikuni Carb nut size help

    Hey guys, I need to replace this lost nut on my carb. Unfortunately my Fx1 is on the other side of the state. I cannot find it online and I don't know what it's called or what size it is. Can I just go to a hardware store and pick one up, and if so, what size is it?? It's a Mikuni sbn 44
    1443993565_Mikunisingle44mmServices_CARBCARBA.jpg
    Last edited by Klereue; Today at 05:59 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 