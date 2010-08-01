|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Mikuni Carb nut size help
Hey guys, I need to replace this lost nut on my carb. Unfortunately my Fx1 is on the other side of the state. I cannot find it online and I don't know what it's called or what size it is. Can I just go to a hardware store and pick one up, and if so, what size is it?? It's a Mikuni sbn 44
1443993565_Mikunisingle44mmServices_CARBCARBA.jpg
Last edited by Klereue; Today at 05:59 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules