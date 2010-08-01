I just bought a 05 GTX SC that needed some work. I've not had it in the water yet but it's looking good and runs great. The problem is the gauges don't come on at all. I get the chirps but no display. I've checked the fuses, cleaned plugs and removed the gauges to see if there is any moisture. Can anybody tell me what holes in the plug in the back of the gauges is supposed to be power. If they are bad, can I just replace it or does it have to be married to the mpep. Can it possibly be the mpep and if so do I have to sync it to the key. I know thats a bunch of questions but I figured I'd throw it all out there at once.
Also need to add the ski sat with a dead battery about 2 years.