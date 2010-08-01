Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650/750/800 parts grab bag CHEAP #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 662 650/750/800 parts grab bag CHEAP Everything here for $120 - shipped!



includes:



R&D timing advance plate w gasket (new)

stock battery cables

keihin dual carb adapters (new)

4 stock engine mounts

sxr reduction and steering nozzle

750 fuel door

750 stock exhaust manifold



everything above is $120.00 shipped. We ship FedEx. Will not separate, sold as one lot only. Usa and canada only.

Adding stock 750 reed cages / reeds. Same price!

