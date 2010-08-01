pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:54 PM #1
    650/750/800 parts grab bag CHEAP

    Everything here for $120 - shipped!

    includes:

    R&D timing advance plate w gasket (new)
    stock battery cables
    keihin dual carb adapters (new)
    4 stock engine mounts
    sxr reduction and steering nozzle
    750 fuel door
    750 stock exhaust manifold

    everything above is $120.00 shipped. We ship FedEx. Will not separate, sold as one lot only. Usa and canada only.
  2. Today, 02:02 PM #2
    Re: 650/750/800 parts grab bag CHEAP

    Adding stock 750 reed cages / reeds. Same price!
