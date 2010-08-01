|
|
-
650/750/800 parts grab bag CHEAP
Everything here for $120 - shipped!
includes:
R&D timing advance plate w gasket (new)
stock battery cables
keihin dual carb adapters (new)
4 stock engine mounts
sxr reduction and steering nozzle
750 fuel door
750 stock exhaust manifold
everything above is $120.00 shipped. We ship FedEx. Will not separate, sold as one lot only. Usa and canada only.
IMG_2116.JPG
Last edited by Merk; Today at 12:58 PM.
-
Re: 650/750/800 parts grab bag CHEAP
Adding stock 750 reed cages / reeds. Same price!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules