440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP
Get all for $100 - shipped!
including:
68mm 440/550 aluminum cylinder
pjs EP 4160 sleeve (NOS)
handlebar grips (new)
pre-1990 440/550 bilge support (new)
38mm carb adapter with fittings
stock intake manifold
stock battery cables
Everything above will be sold as a complete lot only, no exceptions. No offers accepted. We ship FedEx. USA and Canada only.
440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP
Adding PJS std pistons & rings (20hrs). Same price!
