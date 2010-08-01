Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 662 440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP Get all for $100 - shipped!



including:



68mm 440/550 aluminum cylinder

pjs EP 4160 sleeve (NOS)

handlebar grips (new)

pre-1990 440/550 bilge support (new)

38mm carb adapter with fittings

stock intake manifold

stock battery cables



Everything above will be sold as a complete lot only, no exceptions. No offers accepted. We ship FedEx. USA and Canada only.



IMG_2115.JPG #2 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2005 Location CAN Posts 662 Re: 440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP Adding PJS std pistons & rings (20hrs). Same price! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules