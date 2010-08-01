pxctoday

  1. Today, 12:45 PM #1
    Merk
    440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP

    Get all for $100 - shipped!

    including:

    68mm 440/550 aluminum cylinder
    pjs EP 4160 sleeve (NOS)
    handlebar grips (new)
    pre-1990 440/550 bilge support (new)
    38mm carb adapter with fittings
    stock intake manifold
    stock battery cables

    Everything above will be sold as a complete lot only, no exceptions. No offers accepted. We ship FedEx. USA and Canada only.

  2. Today, 02:05 PM #2
    Merk
    Re: 440/550 grab bag of parts CHEAP

    Adding PJS std pistons & rings (20hrs). Same price!
