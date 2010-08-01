pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 10:59 AM #1
    qhernd12
    qhernd12 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    missouri
    Posts
    1
    Blog Entries
    1

    91 550 SX wont start oil out exhaust ??

    Have been work on this ski for a few months now replaced all top end gaskets, checked compression, rebuilt carb, and rebuilt ebox so basically the whole 9 yards has been done to this thing and everything checks out. But after all that the ski still wont start!! it has a primer not a choke so when priming it a couple times getting fuel into the carb it will start and run for about 5 seconds and then die out... then after doing this over and over throughout a couple weekends a black oil like stuff out the exhaust...
    Last edited by qhernd12; Today at 11:04 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:06 AM #2
    rdrttoy
    rdrttoy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home rdrttoy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    VEGAS!
    Age
    25
    Posts
    2,660

    Re: 91 550 SX wont start oil out exhaust ??

    I would guess that your engine is flooded out. Try holding it at full throttle while turning the engine over. If she starts to fire keep it wide open and get her cleared out.
    BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography
    COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS www.competitivecrankshafts.com
    SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE www.facebook.com/pages/SKI-BONEZ/450373098342026?ref=ts&fref=ts
    CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS http://crossrutmotosports.com/
    SKIWI RENTALS www.skiwirentals.com
    GASKET KING www.gasketking.com
    JET LIFT http://thejetlift.com/
    JETPILOT http://jetpilot.com/
    EPIC INDUSTRIES http://epicjetski.com/
    NOVI TEC http://www.novi-tec.com/
    DASA RACING http://www.dasaracing.com/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:31 AM #3
    hyosung
    hyosung is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home hyosung's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Australia
    Posts
    7,886

    Re: 91 550 SX wont start oil out exhaust ??

    if you still have the crank case drain ? then you just lift the knob and crank the motor over with the plugs out , if no CCdrain "do as above , it may take several shots at drying the plugs with compressed air before it pops , you could also try blowing compressed air in the plug holes while cranking ,this will blow out all the excess fuel /oil you have pumped into the crank case by over priming .
    2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767

    modded X2 650

    modded Ultra 150 """SOLD"""

    stock looking ZXI 900 ""SELLING"""

    Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....


    Originally Posted by hyosung
    so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 