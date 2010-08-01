Have been work on this ski for a few months now replaced all top end gaskets, checked compression, rebuilt carb, and rebuilt ebox so basically the whole 9 yards has been done to this thing and everything checks out. But after all that the ski still wont start!! it has a primer not a choke so when priming it a couple times getting fuel into the carb it will start and run for about 5 seconds and then die out... then after doing this over and over throughout a couple weekends a black oil like stuff out the exhaust...