Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 91 550 SX wont start oil out exhaust ?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location missouri Posts 1 Blog Entries 1 91 550 SX wont start oil out exhaust ?? Have been work on this ski for a few months now replaced all top end gaskets, checked compression, rebuilt carb, and rebuilt ebox so basically the whole 9 yards has been done to this thing and everything checks out. But after all that the ski still wont start!! it has a primer not a choke so when priming it a couple times getting fuel into the carb it will start and run for about 5 seconds and then die out... then after doing this over and over throughout a couple weekends a black oil like stuff out the exhaust ... Last edited by qhernd12; Today at 11:04 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,660 Re: 91 550 SX wont start oil out exhaust ?? I would guess that your engine is flooded out. Try holding it at full throttle while turning the engine over. If she starts to fire keep it wide open and get her cleared out. BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

if you still have the crank case drain ? then you just lift the knob and crank the motor over with the plugs out , if no CCdrain "do as above , it may take several shots at drying the plugs with compressed air before it pops , you could also try blowing compressed air in the plug holes while cranking ,this will blow out all the excess fuel /oil you have pumped into the crank case by over priming .



