Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Factory pipe for HX 717/720 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2011 Location FLORIDA Posts 538 Factory pipe for HX 717/720 I have Factory pipes that fit 94-97 HX 720 motor 250 shipped

please keep in mind for whats shown plus the vband clamp but pipes only,no ECWI/Rev limiter

seadoo hx pipe.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules